Pre-Dynastic Rock Art Discovered in Egypt

Wednesday, October 04, 2017

Egypt Subeira ValleyASWAN, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a team of researchers from Egypt’s Ministry of Antiquities discovered panels of 15,000-year-old rock art during a survey in the Subeira Valley. The images, carved into sandstone, depict hippopotamuses, wild bulls, donkeys, and gazelles. Similar images have been found at sites in Al-Qarta and Abu Tanqoura. “These markings helped archaeologists to determine the exact dating of the newly discovered ones in Subeira Valley,” explained Nasr Salama, director general of Aswan and Nubia Antiquities. For more, go to “Egypt’s Final Redoubt in Canaan.”

