search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Study Tracks Neanderthal Traits in Modern Humans

Thursday, October 05, 2017

Neanderthal light traitsLEIPZIG, GERMANY—Scientists linked 15 physical traits in modern humans to Neanderthal DNA based on analysis of the genomes and information on physical appearance, diet, sun exposure, behavior, and disease of more than 100,000 present-day Britons. According to an Associated Press report, the study suggests that genetic material passed down from Neanderthals has contributed to the skin tone, hair color, and sleep and mood patterns of non-Africans. All of these traits can be linked to people's exposure to sunlight, explained Michael Dannemann of the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology. He and his colleagues speculate that Neanderthals were well adapted to lower levels of ultraviolet radiation when modern humans arrived in Eurasia and the two populations began to mix. The study also indicates that Neanderthals could have had as wide a variety of hair and skin tones as people do today. For more, go to “Decoding Neanderthal Genetics.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

The Heights We Go To

Painted Worlds

Letter From California

From the Trenches

White Horse of the Sun

Off the Grid

Doll Story

Freeze Frame

Last Stand of the Blue Brigade

Where There’s Coal…

Reading Invisible Messages

Disposable Gods

A Princely Update

Fast Food

Andean Copper Age

Capital Gains

Not by Bread Alone

World Roundup

A prehistoric canoe in Louisiana, the Spanish cat-fur trade, an Egyptian’s wooden toe, and escaping Crusader-style

Artifact

A forgotten regiment’s badge of courage

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America