Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
Inca Site Reportedly Discovered in Peru

Wednesday, October 11, 2017

Peru Inca siteCUSCO REGION, PERU—The Andina News Agency reports that villagers living in Peru’s southern rainforest discovered a remote Inca site while grazing their animals near the Megantoni National Sanctuary. After alerting local authorities, they returned to the site with government officials. The team members revealed platforms, passages, walls, and a stone dwelling that had been covered in heavy foliage. Wilfredo Alagon, mayor of La Convencion, said measures will be taken to protect the structures. For more on archaeology in Peru, go to “Painted Worlds.”

