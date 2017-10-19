search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Army Training Base Yields 1980s Ammunition

Thursday, October 19, 2017

Wisconsin Army trainingFORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN—Archaeologists investigating the Army training center at Fort McCoy uncovered more than 30 .30-caliber blank cartridges and metal ammunition belt links, according to a report from the Westby Times. The cartridges were stamped with the identification “LC 81,” which indicates they had been manufactured in 1981 at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri. Markings were also found on the belt links, which were shipped with the blank cartridges for use with the M60 machine gun. To read about another discovery involving ammunition, go to “Fact-Checking Lawrence of Arabia.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

In the Time of the Rosetta Stone

Letter From Singapore

From the Trenches

The Hidden Stories of the York Gospel

Off the Grid

Iconic Discovery

Arctic Ice Maiden

Desert Life

Living Evidence

Putting on a New Face

Fit for a Saint

The Glass Economy

Henry VIII’s Favorite Palace

Itinerant Etruscan Beekeepers

Spain’s Silver Boom

Conspicuous Consumption

Tablet Time

By the Light of the Moon

World Roundup

Viking cod exports, Bronze Age cereal box, Commodore Perry’s Revenge, Easter Island ecology, and Zanzibar’s colonial past

Artifact

A face from the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America