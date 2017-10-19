Army Training Base Yields 1980s Ammunition

Thursday, October 19, 2017

FORT MCCOY, WISCONSIN—Archaeologists investigating the Army training center at Fort McCoy uncovered more than 30 .30-caliber blank cartridges and metal ammunition belt links, according to a report from the Westby Times. The cartridges were stamped with the identification “LC 81,” which indicates they had been manufactured in 1981 at the Lake City Army Ammunition Plant in Independence, Missouri. Markings were also found on the belt links, which were shipped with the blank cartridges for use with the M60 machine gun. To read about another discovery involving ammunition, go to “Fact-Checking Lawrence of Arabia.”