Storm Ophelia Uncovered 1,500-Year-Old Skeleton in Ireland

Thursday, October 19, 2017

COUNTY WEXFORD, IRELAND—The Irish Post reports that people walking on the beach at Forlorn Point in southeast Ireland after Storm Ophelia discovered skeletal remains eroding from the soil. A forensic anthropologist thinks the bones could possibly date to the Iron Age. The remains have been removed from the site and are in the custody of the National Museum of Ireland. For more on archaeology in Ireland, go to “Samhain Revival.”

