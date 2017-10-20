Excavation of Thouria’s Theater Continues

Friday, October 20, 2017

KALAMATA CITY, GREECE—According to The Greek Reporter, structures have been uncovered in the theater discovered last year in the ancient city of Thouria. The team members found the theater’s orchestra, and its stage, equipped with three parallel grooves which may have guided movable stage wheels. They also uncovered several rows of seats, and architectural details that may have fallen from overhead stands. Many of the theater’s seats are intact. For more, go to “A Surprise City in Thessaly.”