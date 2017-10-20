search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Excavation of Thouria’s Theater Continues

Friday, October 20, 2017

Greece Thouria theaterKALAMATA CITY, GREECE—According to The Greek Reporter, structures have been uncovered in the theater discovered last year in the ancient city of Thouria. The team members found the theater’s orchestra, and its stage, equipped with three parallel grooves which may have guided movable stage wheels. They also uncovered several rows of seats, and architectural details that may have fallen from overhead stands. Many of the theater’s seats are intact. For more, go to “A Surprise City in Thessaly.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

In the Time of the Rosetta Stone

Letter From Singapore

From the Trenches

The Hidden Stories of the York Gospel

Off the Grid

Iconic Discovery

Arctic Ice Maiden

Desert Life

Living Evidence

Putting on a New Face

Fit for a Saint

The Glass Economy

Henry VIII’s Favorite Palace

Itinerant Etruscan Beekeepers

Spain’s Silver Boom

Conspicuous Consumption

Tablet Time

By the Light of the Moon

World Roundup

Viking cod exports, Bronze Age cereal box, Commodore Perry’s Revenge, Easter Island ecology, and Zanzibar’s colonial past

Artifact

A face from the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America