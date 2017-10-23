Unusual Artifacts Recovered in Russia

Monday, October 23, 2017

NOVOSIBIRSK, RUSSIA—According to a report in The Siberian Times, a figurine that appears to be wearing a feathered headdress has been discovered at an approximately 5,000-year-old site near the Ob River in western Siberia. Archaeologist Natalia Basova said the unusual artifact was found along with a bird carved from bone that was probably sewn onto clothing or worn as a pendant, and several anthropomorphic figurines, also equipped with holes, made of mammoth tusk, sandstone, birch burl, and an organic material that has not yet been identified. A moose figurine, made of shale, was also recovered. The site was disturbed by an earthquake and tsunami wave some 4,000 years ago, and by a potato farm in the modern era. To read about another recent discover in Russia, go to “Arctic Ice Maiden.”