Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Possible Standing Stone Monument Unearthed in Switzerland

Wednesday, October 25, 2017

Switzerland stone monumentKEHRSATZ, SWITZERLAND—The Local reports that archaeologists in the Swiss canton of Bern have uncovered a large, uncut stone near several houses at a Bronze Age archaeological site. Based upon marks in the ground, they think the stone may have been a menhir, or single standing stone, used to signify a meeting place or religious area. The stone may have been also been used during the Neolithic period, and eventually moved to the site of the Bronze Age town. To read more about the period, go to "Bronze Age Ireland's Taste in Gold."

