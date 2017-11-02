Pregnant Woman’s Ancient Remains Discovered in Israel

Thursday, November 02, 2017

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL—Live Science reports that the remains of a woman who died some 3,200 years ago while in her first trimester of pregnancy have been found in a tumulus near the temple of Hathor in an ancient copper-mining region of the Timna Valley. Hathor, the Egyptian goddess of love, pleasure, and maternity, is thought to have served as protector of the miners. Erez Ben-Yosef of Tel Aviv University said the woman had been buried with beads similar to those found at the Hathor temple, so she may have been a singer there. To read about another recent discovery in the Timna Valley, go to “Conspicuous Consumption.”