Ancient Coins Discovered in English Manor House

Friday, November 03, 2017

KENT, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Guardian, a disintegrating cardboard box containing 186 antique coins has been discovered in the back of a drawer in New Scotney Castle, a Tudor Revival–style house built in the nineteenth century near the original castle, a ruined medieval manor house surrounded by a small lake. Most of the coins are Roman, and are thought to have been collected during the Victorian period by Edward Hussey, who owned the castle at the time, and his son, Edwy. The collection includes a fake coin made in the nineteenth century. Edwy wrote in his diary that he and his father wanted to collect the coins of all of the Roman emperors, and the kings and queens of England. “That collection might still be somewhere in the house too, just waiting for us to find it,” said archaeologist Nathalie Cohen of the National Trust. For more, go to “The Many Lives of an English Manor House.”