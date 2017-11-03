search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Coins Discovered in English Manor House

Friday, November 03, 2017

England Scotney CastlesKENT, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Guardian, a disintegrating cardboard box containing 186 antique coins has been discovered in the back of a drawer in New Scotney Castle, a Tudor Revival–style house built in the nineteenth century near the original castle, a ruined medieval manor house surrounded by a small lake. Most of the coins are Roman, and are thought to have been collected during the Victorian period by Edward Hussey, who owned the castle at the time, and his son, Edwy. The collection includes a fake coin made in the nineteenth century. Edwy wrote in his diary that he and his father wanted to collect the coins of all of the Roman emperors, and the kings and queens of England. “That collection might still be somewhere in the house too, just waiting for us to find it,” said archaeologist Nathalie Cohen of the National Trust. For more, go to “The Many Lives of an English Manor House.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

In the Time of the Rosetta Stone

Letter From Singapore

From the Trenches

The Hidden Stories of the York Gospel

Off the Grid

Iconic Discovery

Arctic Ice Maiden

Desert Life

Living Evidence

Putting on a New Face

Fit for a Saint

The Glass Economy

Henry VIII’s Favorite Palace

Itinerant Etruscan Beekeepers

Spain’s Silver Boom

Conspicuous Consumption

Tablet Time

By the Light of the Moon

World Roundup

Viking cod exports, Bronze Age cereal box, Commodore Perry’s Revenge, Easter Island ecology, and Zanzibar’s colonial past

Artifact

A face from the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America