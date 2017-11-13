Fire Damages Pre-Inca Site in Peru

Monday, November 13, 2017

CHICLAYO, PERU—BBC News reports that as much as 95 percent of Ventarron, a 4,500-year-old site located on Peru's Lambayeque region on the northern coast, has been damaged by a fire thought to have been started in a nearby sugar cane field and spread by strong winds. The site is known for its murals, including an image of a deer trapped in a net, which is said to be among the oldest-known murals in the Americas. "We are losing an exceptional monument unique to its generation," said archaeologist Walter Alva, who discovered the mural in 2007.