Volunteers Find Bronze Age Site in England
Tuesday, November 14, 2017
CUMBRIA, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that archaeologists and volunteers from the Duddon Valley Local History Group were excavating two tenth-century Norse longhouses in northwest England when they discovered a Bronze Age settlement radiocarbon dated to 1300 B.C. They also identified fireplaces dating to the sixteenth or seventeenth century at the site. For more, go to “Bronze Age Ireland’s Taste in Gold.”
