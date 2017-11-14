search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
Volunteers Find Bronze Age Site in England

Tuesday, November 14, 2017

CUMBRIA, ENGLAND—BBC News reports that archaeologists and volunteers from the Duddon Valley Local History Group were excavating two tenth-century Norse longhouses in northwest England when they discovered a Bronze Age settlement radiocarbon dated to 1300 B.C. They also identified fireplaces dating to the sixteenth or seventeenth century at the site. For more, go to “Bronze Age Ireland’s Taste in Gold.”

