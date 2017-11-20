search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Smuggled Egyptian Artifacts Recovered in Cyprus

Monday, November 20, 2017

Cyprus Egyptian artifactsCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that 14 artifacts illegally smuggled out of Egypt were seized in Cyprus by Interpol agents. The items, thought to have arrived in Cyprus in 1986, include ushabti figurines, an alabaster vase inscribed with the cartouche of Ramses II, and 13 amulets depicting the goddesses Sekhmet, Neith, and Isis, and the Udjat and Djed symbols. The artifacts will be handed over to an antiquities official at the Egyptian Embassy in Cyprus. To read in-depth about ancient Egypt, go to "Egypt's Final Redoubt in Canaan."

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

In the Time of the Rosetta Stone

Reading the White Shaman Mural

Letter From Singapore

From the Trenches

The Hidden Stories of the York Gospel

Off the Grid

Iconic Discovery

Arctic Ice Maiden

Desert Life

Living Evidence

Putting on a New Face

Fit for a Saint

The Glass Economy

Henry VIII’s Favorite Palace

Itinerant Etruscan Beekeepers

Spain’s Silver Boom

Conspicuous Consumption

Tablet Time

By the Light of the Moon

World Roundup

Viking cod exports, Bronze Age cereal box, Commodore Perry’s Revenge, Easter Island ecology, and Zanzibar’s colonial past

Artifact

A face from the past

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America