7,000-Year-Old City Found Near Abydos

Thursday, November 30, 2017

SOHAG PROVINCE, EGYPT—The International Business Times reports that a 7,000-year-old city and cemetery have been found on the west bank of the Nile River, about a quarter mile from Abydos, which is thought to have been a regional capital during the late Predynastic Period. Hany Aboul Azm, head of the Central Administration of Upper Egypt Antiquities, said laborers who constructed royal tombs in Abydos lived in the newly discovered city, where traces of their huts, and stone tools and pottery have been uncovered. Fifteen large tombs featuring mudbrick mastabas have been discovered in the cemetery. The ministry explained that some of the graves are larger than royal graves in Abydos dating back to the First Dynasty, suggesting the high social standing of the people who had been buried there. To read about other recent discoveries in Egypt, go to “In the Time of the Rosetta Stone.”

