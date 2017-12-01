Medieval Artifacts Discovered in English Market Town

Friday, December 01, 2017

NEWCASTLE, ENGLAND—A medieval garbage pit in Newcastle city center has yielded leather, green-glazed pottery, and animal bone, according to a Chronicle Live report. The waterlogged artifacts are thought to date to the twelfth century, when the area was known for its markets. “Particularly interesting finds here were several examples of animal horn neatly cut, presumably for reuse as handles or another function,” said archaeologist Richard Carlton of the Archaeological Practice. The excavation also uncovered a medieval woven wood fence and traces of a dwelling facing the modern street. A pit with layers of burned deposits found inside the building is thought to have been used as an oven. For more, go to “The Curse of a Medieval English Well.”