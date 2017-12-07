Eighteenth-Century Earthworks Found in Poland

Thursday, December 07, 2017

WARSAW, POLAND–Science in Poland reports that an eighteenth-century earthworks has been identified in the Bieszczady Mountains, at an altitude of nearly 3,000 feet. Krzysztof Bajrasz and Krzysztof Sojka of the Association Eagles of History conducted a georadar survey of the embankments in order to separate the 200-year-old structures from those built during World War II. The structure is thought to have been built by the Bar Confederation, a group of Polish nobles who joined together to try to disrupt growing Russian power over Poland. “The earthwork is not only the highest situated structure in Poland, it is also one of the largest in Poland,” explained Piotr Sadowski of the Podhale State Higher Vocational School. It has been suggested that several hundred troops led by Prince Martin Lubomirski were stationed at the site in 1769. The researchers plan to investigate the claim. For more, go to “Off the Grid: Krakow, Poland.”