Rock Art in Venezuela Mapped With Drones

Friday, December 08, 2017

LONDON, ENGLAND—UPI reports that scientists have used drones to map rock art in the Orinoco River basin in southern Venezuela. Low water levels throughout the river basin exposed more of the engravings, thought to have been carved as early as 2,000 years ago by the Adoles people, than are usually visible. The images may have communicated information about seasonal water levels and other natural resources in the area. Philip Riris of University College London said the images are similar to those found in Brazil, Colombia, and other sites in South America. For more, go to “The First Artists.”