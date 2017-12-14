search
2,500-Year-Old Rock Art Discovered on Tiny Indonesian Island

Thursday, December 14, 2017

Kisar rock artCANBERRA, AUSTRALIA—The International Business Times reports that 2,500-year-old cave art depicting boats, dogs, horses, and people has been discovered on the small Indonesian island of Kisar. In some of the images, the people are holding what may be shields, while in other scenes, they are playing drums or perhaps performing ceremonies. The artwork is small in size, like the drawings found on the neighboring island of Timor, according to Sue O’Connor of Australia National University. The images also resemble those found on metal drums made in northern Vietnam and southwest China and traded throughout the region some 2,500 years ago. For more on cave art in Indonesia, go to “The First Artists.”

