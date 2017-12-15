Marble Sculptures Repatriated to Lebanon

Friday, December 15, 2017

NEW YORK, NEW YORK—CBS News reports that three ancient sculptures, including a marble torso dating to the sixth century B.C., a bull’s head dated to the fourth century B.C., and another torso dating to the fourth century B.C., have been repatriated to Lebanon. The artworks are thought to have been among more than 500 objects looted from the Temple of Eshmun, located in southwestern Lebanon, during a civil war in the 1970s. “These are actual celebrated remnants of an entire civilization’s culture and history,” said New York District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. The statues came to light when the bull’s head was loaned to the Metropolitan Museum of Art by a private collector and put on display. To read about a recent discovery in Lebanon, go to “Disposable Gods.”