The Search for Bronze Age Artifacts in Istanbul

Monday, December 18, 2017

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—According to a report in the Daily Sabah, Zeynep Kiziltan of Istanbul’s Archaeological Museum said an ancient settlement may be located in Istanbul’s Beşiktaş neighborhood, where 3,500-year-old kurgans were found during the construction of a new subway line. The tombs date to the Early Bronze Age. Kiziltan said Beşiktaş was not previously known to have artifacts preceding the Byzantine Empire. To read about previous discoveries made possible by construction of Istanbul's subway, go to “The Price of a Warship.”