New Designs Found on Denmark’s “Sun Stones”

Monday, December 18, 2017

BORNHOLM, DENMARK—The Copenhagen Post reports that a total of 300 small stones thought to have been incised with designs about 5,000 years ago have been found on the island of Bornholm. Some of the designs resemble fields of grain, or spiderwebs. Similar stones bearing circular carvings suggestive of the sun have been found in the past. Many of the stones are very worn, and may have been carried in pockets. “It is impossible to know precisely what they were used for,” said Lars Larsson, a professor emeritus at the University of Lund. To read about another discovery in Denmark, go to “Bronze Age Bride.”