search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Sweden Returns Textiles to Peru

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

Peru Paracas TextileLIMA, PERU—Andina reports that Sweden has returned the second of three groups of textiles to Peru, as agreed upon in 2014. The 79 Paracas textiles, made of cotton and vicuña wool, date from 500 B.C. to A.D. 200, and include mantles, tunics, and shawls. The materials were acquired by Sven Karell, the Swedish consul to Lima, in 1935, and were eventually donated to the Gothenburg Ethnographic Museum. The rest of the collection is due to be repatriated to Peru by 2021. For more on the return of this set of textiles to Peru, go to “An Ancient Andean Homecoming.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America