Sweden Returns Textiles to Peru

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

LIMA, PERU—Andina reports that Sweden has returned the second of three groups of textiles to Peru, as agreed upon in 2014. The 79 Paracas textiles, made of cotton and vicuña wool, date from 500 B.C. to A.D. 200, and include mantles, tunics, and shawls. The materials were acquired by Sven Karell, the Swedish consul to Lima, in 1935, and were eventually donated to the Gothenburg Ethnographic Museum. The rest of the collection is due to be repatriated to Peru by 2021. For more on the return of this set of textiles to Peru, go to “An Ancient Andean Homecoming.”