Medieval College Buildings Virtually Re-created

Tuesday, December 19, 2017

St Andrews UniversityST. ANDREWS, SCOTLAND—Historic buildings at the University of St. Andrews that date to 1450 have been digitally recreated to appear as they did some five centuries ago, according to a report in The Scotsman. The recreation has been timed to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation. St Salvator’s Quad and Chapel were selected for representation in the first phase of the project because Patrick Hamilton, a theologian, was burned at the stake there in 1528 for supporting the ideas of Christian reformer Martin Luther. Yet in 1559, St. Andrews town officials officially rejected Catholicism and transformed local religious buildings to reflect the change in theology. The medieval college buildings were altered again in the eighteenth and nineteenth centuries. To read about a recent discovery in Scotland, go to “Fit for a Saint.”

