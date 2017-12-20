Possible Wari Temple Unearthed in Peru

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

CUSCO, PERU—Andina reports that a D-shaped temple with massive stone walls has been discovered at the Espiritu Pampa archaeological site by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Javier Fonseca. A smaller D-shaped structure within the temple may have been used as an astronomical observatory. The building is thought to have been constructed by the people of the Wari culture for religious rituals. Fragments of animal teeth, Wari-style ceramics, a silver chest plate, and a crown or headdress were also found in the temple. One of the vessels had been decorated with human-like features on its neck, which was topped with a crown-like painting. The vessel could suggest elite government figures were housed in the area. For more, go to “A Wari Matriarchy?”