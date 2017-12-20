search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Possible Wari Temple Unearthed in Peru

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

CUSCO, PERU—Andina reports that a D-shaped temple with massive stone walls has been discovered at the Espiritu Pampa archaeological site by a team of researchers led by archaeologist Javier Fonseca. A smaller D-shaped structure within the temple may have been used as an astronomical observatory. The building is thought to have been constructed by the people of the Wari culture for religious rituals. Fragments of animal teeth, Wari-style ceramics, a silver chest plate, and a crown or headdress were also found in the temple. One of the vessels had been decorated with human-like features on its neck, which was topped with a crown-like painting. The vessel could suggest elite government figures were housed in the area. For more, go to “A Wari Matriarchy?

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America