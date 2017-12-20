search
Neolithic Granary Discovered in Eastern China

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

HANGZHOU, CHINA—Xinhua reports that a 5,000-year-old stockpile of carbonized, unhusked rice was unearthed at the Neolithic site of Liangzhu City in eastern China. The pile covered more than an acre and measured nearly two feet thick, weighing in at about 110 tons. Liu Bin of the Zhejiang Provincial Institute of Cultural Relics and Archaeology said the stored grain suggests the people of Liangzhu had developed a system of paddy agriculture. A water conservation system was discovered at the site in 2015. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “The Buddha of the Lake.”

