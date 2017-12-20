Byzantine-Era Monastery Uncovered in Central Israel

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

JERUSALEM--A 1,500-year-old monastery has been found in central Israel, at the site of Beit Shemesh, according to a Haaretz report. The well-preserved building had been decorated with mosaic floors, including a floor graced with images of birds, leaves, and pomegranates in one room. A marble pillar base and other artifacts made of marble imported from Turkey were recovered. The complex is thought to have served as a pilgrimage site until it was abandoned in the seventh century. For more, go to “Sunken Byzantine Basilica.”