Byzantine-Era Monastery Uncovered in Central Israel
Wednesday, December 20, 2017
JERUSALEM--A 1,500-year-old monastery has been found in central Israel, at the site of Beit Shemesh, according to a Haaretz report. The well-preserved building had been decorated with mosaic floors, including a floor graced with images of birds, leaves, and pomegranates in one room. A marble pillar base and other artifacts made of marble imported from Turkey were recovered. The complex is thought to have served as a pilgrimage site until it was abandoned in the seventh century. For more, go to “Sunken Byzantine Basilica.”
