“Operation Zeus” Recovers Thousands of Artifacts

Thursday, December 21, 2017

ISTANBUL, TURKEY—According to a Reuters report, Turkish police have recovered more than 25,000 looted artifacts in a sting dubbed “Operation Zeus.” The artifacts include items from Anatolia, Greece, and Egypt, such as a golden crown bearing an inscription to the Greek god Helios, a bust dedicated to Alexander the Great’s conquest of India, a 3,000-year-old statue of a Hittite goddess, and Phoenician teardrop vials. A total of 13 people have been detained across the country in connection to the smuggling ring. To read about a curious discovery made in Turkey, go to “Let a Turtle Be Your Psychopomp.”

