search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Network of Military Defenses Found in Central Syria

Friday, December 22, 2017

Syria fortress networkPARIS, FRANCE—International Business Times reports that researchers from the University of Lyon and the Directorate-General of Antiquities and Museums of Syria have spotted a 4,000-year-old network of military structures in northern Syria on satellite images. The fortresses and towers were detected within a search area of 4,000 square miles. Some were constructed alongside a mountain ridge, and the network is thought to have been designed in general to protect urban areas and trade routes during the Bronze Age. Built with giant, unfinished blocks of basalt, the buildings stood within sight of each other so that soldiers would have been able to communicate with smoke signals. For more, go to “Bronze Age Bling.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2017 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America