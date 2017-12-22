Ancient Turkish Monument Discovered in Mongolia

Friday, December 22, 2017

OSAKA, JAPAN—In eastern Mongolia, archaeologists led by Takashi Osawa of Osaka University have uncovered a mid-eighth-century tomb surrounded by 14 stone pillars, according to a report in the International Business Times. Turkic runes inscribed on the pillars indicate the deceased was a viceroy and high-ranking administrative officer during the Second Turkic Qaghanate. It had been previously thought that Turkic elites were only buried in particular parts of Ulaanbaatar, the capital of the ancient empire. The researchers think the inscriptions and the monument will offer new information on power relationships between rulers in the region as well as their religious ideas. For more, go to “In Search of History's Greatest Rulers: Genghis Khan, Founder of the Mongol EmpireGenghis Khan, Founder of the Mongol Empire.”