7,000-Year-Old Dwelling Unearthed in Iran

Thursday, December 28, 2017

TEHRAN, IRAN—The Tehran Times reports that dwellings at Nadali-Beig Hill in western Iran are estimated to be 7,000 years old. According to archaeologist Hannan Bahranipour, several stages of construction have been uncovered, in addition to pottery. The excavation team will continue to study the site’s architecture, which is threatened by a dam on the nearby Jamishan River. For more on archaeology in Iran, go to “The Price of Plunder.”

