Toys Dating to the Bronze Age Found in Southern Siberia

Friday, December 29, 2017

ST. PETERSBURG, RUSSIA—According to a report in The Siberian Times, the remains of two toys have been found in a child’s grave at the Itkol II burial ground in the Republic of Khakassia. Andrey Polyakov of the Institute of History of Material Culture of the Russian Academy of Sciences said the grave belongs to the Okunev culture and dates to the Bronze Age. The first toy is a doll’s head carved of soapstone. The piece measures about two inches long, and probably had a body made of organic materials. The second toy, carved from an antler or horn, resembles a horse’s head. It may have also had a body that has since decomposed. To read more about archaeology in Siberia, go to "Fortress of Solitude."