Fragment of 18th-Dynasty Statue Found in Egypt

Monday, January 08, 2018

Egypt foot fragmentSOHAG, EGYPT—According to an Egypt Independent report, a fragment of an ancient statue was discovered during construction work in Sohag, a city located on the west bank of the Nile River. Carved from black granite, the fragment shows a pharaoh’s left foot stepping forward and includes hieroglyphs recording the coronation and birth names of Amenhotep III near his right foot. The sculpture was moved to Sohag Museum for restoration. For more, go to “Dawn of Egyptian Writing.”

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Recent Issues


