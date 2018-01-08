Fragment of 18th-Dynasty Statue Found in Egypt

Monday, January 08, 2018

SOHAG, EGYPT—According to an Egypt Independent report, a fragment of an ancient statue was discovered during construction work in Sohag, a city located on the west bank of the Nile River. Carved from black granite, the fragment shows a pharaoh’s left foot stepping forward and includes hieroglyphs recording the coronation and birth names of Amenhotep III near his right foot. The sculpture was moved to Sohag Museum for restoration. For more, go to “Dawn of Egyptian Writing.”