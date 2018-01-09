search
1,000-Year-Old Summer Palace Uncovered in China

Tuesday, January 09, 2018

DUOLUN COUNTY, CHINA—Xinhua News Agency reports that a 1,000-year-old palace has been found in the mountains of northern China. Ge Zhiyong of the Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region Institute of Archaeology said the foundations of 12 buildings have been found at the site, which is thought to have been a summer residence for the imperial family during the Liao Dynasty (A.D. 916–1125). Archaeologists excavated one of the buildings, which covered an area of 2,500 square feet, and recovered glazed tiles, pottery, copper nails, and iron building components. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Underground Party.”

