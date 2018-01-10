search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Moche Ceremonial Rooms Unearthed in Peru

Wednesday, January 10, 2018

LIMA, PERU—Reuters reports that two chambers thought to have been used for elite Moche political ceremonies some 1,500 years ago have been found at the Limon archaeological complex in Lambayeque. Archaeologist Walter Alva said similar rooms have only been seen in illustrations made by the Moche. In one room, thought to have been used for feasting, Alva and his team uncovered two thrones. A circular podium, perhaps used for making announcements, was found in the second room. The walls were decorated with pictures of fish and sea lions. “These scenes had been depicted in the iconography of the Moche world but we had never been lucky enough to physically find where they took place,” Alva said. “It’s a very important finding.” To read in-depth about the Moche, go to “Painted Worlds.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America