New Dates for Viking Center in Ireland

Thursday, January 11, 2018

Ireland Viking Reclamation PlatformCORK, IRELAND—According to a report in the Irish Times, dendrochronological evidence suggests Vikings developed an urban center in Cork about 15 years before they arrived in County Waterford, which is known for its Viking presence. Cork City Council executive archaeologist Joanne Hughes said the oldest house at the site in Cork dates to A.D. 1070. She explained that the settlement expanded as buildings were placed on low mounds above the water level over a period of about 20 years. Some of the stone walls and foundations have survived at the now waterlogged site, as well as a highly decorated weaver's sword, saddle pommel, and thread winder, all made of wood. The walls will be preserved in situ, requiring changes to the plans for a new building at the site. For more, go to “The Vikings in Ireland.”

