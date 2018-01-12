search
9th-Century Buddhist Stele Discovered in Tibet

Friday, January 12, 2018

BEIJING, CHINA—According to a report in the Telegraph, India, a stele inscribed with an image of a standing Buddha has been found in northern Tibet’s Ngari prefecture. Shargan Wangdue of the Tibet Cultural Relics Protection Institute said the six-foot-tall stele dates to the ninth century, and is the oldest to have been found in the Himalayan region. The left side of the stone bears 24 lines of text written in Tibetan. Buddhist prayers were engraved on the right side. “This stele shows Buddhism was already being practiced during the Tubo period in [the] western part of Ngari,” Wangdue said. To read about genetic adaptations to high-altitude living in Tibet, see “The Heights We Go To.”

Recent Issues


