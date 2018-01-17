search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Stele Fragment Unearthed in Northern Egypt

Wednesday, January 17, 2018

Egypt Ramesses II SteleCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that a section of a 19th-Dynasty stele has been discovered at the San Al-Hagar archaeological site in northern Egypt. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the red-granite stele is carved with images of King Ramesses II presenting offerings to an as-yet-unidentified Egyptian deity. San Al-Hagar is known for its temples dedicated to the goddess Mut and the gods Horus and Amun, as well as for its monumental sculptures. For more, go to “Dawn of Egyptian Writing.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America