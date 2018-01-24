Inca Farming Terraces Restored in Peru

Wednesday, January 24, 2018

CUSCO, PERU—The Andina News Agency reports that traces of buildings, an aqueduct, walls, and agricultural terraces built by the Inca have been found near the city of Cusco, at Chinchero Archaeological Park. Felix Vilca of the Decentralized Culture Directorate of Cusco said the aqueduct probably carried water to crops. One of three large, rectangular buildings on one of the terraces had a stone floor and is thought to date to the colonial era. The four-year project to restore the farming terraces is expected to be completed this year. For more, go to “Letter From Peru: Connecting Two Realms.”