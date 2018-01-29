Archaeology Magazine

search
Fourth-Century B.C. Crown Repatriated to Turkey

Monday, January 29, 2018

ANKARA, TURKEY—Hurriyet Daily  News reports that an ancient gold crown, stolen from the Aegean site of Milas, has been returned to Turkey. The 2,400-year-old crown is said to have been taken from the burial chamber of Hecatomnus in 2008. It was found in Edinburgh, Scotland, two years later, when Scottish police pursued a lead from auction house officials. In addition, a sixteenth-century Quran is in the process of being recovered. “We will not stop pursuing the artifacts that belong to our country,” said Numan Kurtulmuş, Turkey’s culture and tourism minister. The crown will be put on display at the Museum of Anatolian Civilizations in Ankara. To read about a discovery in Turkey, go to “Let a Turtle Be Your Psychopomp.”

