Two Well-Preserved Shipwrecks Discovered in Baltic Sea

Monday, January 29, 2018

Sweden cog shipwreck realSTOCKHOLM, SWEDEN—According to a report in The Local, two wooden shipwrecks have been found in the Baltic Sea, near Sweden. One of the vessels is thought to be a single-masted cog dating to the fourteenth or fifteenth centuries. The other ship, thought to date to the sixteenth century, was carrying 20 barrels of osmond iron, a type of wrought iron, and tar when it sank. Maritime archaeologist Jim Hansson said he had never seen such well-preserved shipwrecks. They will be featured in a new maritime museum in Stockholm. To read in-depth about discoveries on the Swedish island of Gotland, go to “Hoards of the Vikings.”

