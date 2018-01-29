search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

2,200-Year Old Department of Music Found in China

Monday, January 29, 2018

China music officeXI’AN, CHINA—Xinhua News Agency reports that a Qin-Dynasty office building has been uncovered in northwest China. The building’s four rooms had clay walls measuring nearly ten feet thick, possibly made from tiles and bricks. According to Xu Weihong of the Shaanxi Province Research Institute of Archaeology, 23 pieces of chime debris inscribed with the word “beigongyuefu,” which translates to “musical department of the north palace,” have been recovered. Evidence of fire was also found in the structure, but two of the building’s rooms were empty, possibly suggesting that the building was looted and then burned during the uprising that ended the Qin Dynasty in 207 B.C. To read about another recent discovery in China, go to “Underground Party.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America