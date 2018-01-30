Two-Bladed Knife Unearthed at Polish Castle Site

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

PASYM, POLAND—Science in Poland reports that a rotary knife that may have been used by a medieval scribe was found in a hearth in a building at a castle site in northern Poland. The four-inch-long knife has two blades and is estimated to date to the eighth or ninth centuries A.D. “No similar object has been found in Poland until now,” said Slawomir Wadyl of the University of Warsaw. Similar knives have been found in the British Isles, Frisia, and Norway, however, and have been depicted in illustrations of scribes. But such knives may also have been used by other types of craftspeople. Evidence of antler processing was also found in the building where the knife was discovered. For more, go to “Off the Grid: Krakow, Poland.”