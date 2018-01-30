Ancient Shell Midden Uncovered in British Columbia

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

WHITE ROCK, CANADA—The Vancouver Sun reports that an ancient midden made up of shell, charcoal, and animal bones has been discovered in British Columbia. Joanne Charles, a council member of the Semiahmoo First Nation, said oral history marks the site, which has been disturbed by construction, as an ancient village. The site is currently part of the city of White Rock’s Memorial Park. “The midden was found when they started digging to locate the utility lines to the washrooms,” she said. An archaeological impact assessment will be conducted, and cultural monitors from the Semiahmoo and Tsawwassen First Nations have been brought onto the project to evaluate the situation before the expansion of the park resumes. For more on archaeology in British Columbia, go to “Coast over Corridor.”