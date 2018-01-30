search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Ancient Shell Midden Uncovered in British Columbia

Tuesday, January 30, 2018

WHITE ROCK, CANADA—The Vancouver Sun reports that an ancient midden made up of shell, charcoal, and animal bones has been discovered in British Columbia. Joanne Charles, a council member of the Semiahmoo First Nation, said oral history marks the site, which has been disturbed by construction, as an ancient village. The site is currently part of the city of White Rock’s Memorial Park. “The midden was found when they started digging to locate the utility lines to the washrooms,” she said. An archaeological impact assessment will be conducted, and cultural monitors from the Semiahmoo and Tsawwassen First Nations have been brought onto the project to evaluate the situation before the expansion of the park resumes. For more on archaeology in British Columbia, go to “Coast over Corridor.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America