Three Burial Shafts Found at Egypt’s Abusir Necropolis

Thursday, February 01, 2018

Egypt Abusir CoffinCAIRO, EGYPT—Ahram Online reports that three rock-hewn burial shafts at the Abusir necropolis were uncovered during emergency excavations after a report of illegal digging. Mostafa Waziri of the Supreme Council of Antiquities said the shafts contained four poorly preserved wooden coffins. One of the coffins bears the cartouche of King Ptolemy IV, who reigned from 221 to 204 B.C. The coffins held the mummified remains of what are thought to be birds, and three round linen bundles thought to contain the animals’ stomachs. A collection of 38 faience pots was also recovered. To read about another recent discovery in Egypt, go to “Queen of the Old Kingdom.”

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

