Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

Prehistoric Enclosure Found Near Stonehenge

Friday, February 02, 2018

England Larkhill alignmentLARKHILL, ENGLAND—According to a report in The Guardian, a team led by Si Cleggett of Wessex Archaeology has uncovered a series of nine post holes in a causewayed enclosure they say matches the orientation of the circle at Stonehenge. The site is located a short walk from Stonehenge, and dates to between 3750 and 3650 B.C., or about 600 years before a circular ditch and timber posts were first installed at the Stonehenge site. Cleggett suggests the people who built the enclosure at Larkhill may have been the architects of the Stonehenge landscape. “That nine-post alignment could be an early blueprint for the laying out of the stones at Stonehenge,” he said. For more, go to “The Square Inside Avebury’s Circles.”

