Unusual 2,400-Year-Old Burial Unearthed in Mexico City

Friday, February 02, 2018

Mexico Tlalpan Burial

 

MEXICO CITY, MEXICO—According to a Live Science report, archaeologists associated with Mexico’s National Institute of Anthropology and History unearthed a 2,400-year-old burial while investigating the ancient settlement of Tlalpan, which is located in southern Mexico City. The circular burial is unusual because it contains the remains of men, women, and children, whose bodies had been interlocked in a spiral shape. The grave also held stones and ceramic jars and bowls. The condition of the skeletons suggests the skulls of two of the individuals had been modified by binding during childhood, and the teeth of some of the others had been filed into different shapes. Jimena Rivera, head of the excavation, suggests the tableau and the age range of the deceased could have been intended to symbolize the stages of life. For more, go to “Aztec Warrior Wolf.”

