Chinese Mummies Unearthed in Peru

Monday, February 05, 2018

LIMA, PERU—CBC reports that the natural mummies of three nineteenth-century Chinese immigrants to Peru have been discovered near Lima. Workers installing gas pipelines accidentally unearthed wooden coffins holding the mummies, who likely belonged to first generation Chinese immigrants who came to Peru to work in the country’s agricultural sector. A number of Chinese artifacts were found inside the coffins and archaeologists say they expect to find more coffins at the site in the near future. To read in-depth about the archaeology of Chinese settlements in the New World, go to “America’s Chinatowns.”