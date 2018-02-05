Old Kingdom Priestess Tomb Discovered in Egypt

Monday, February 05, 2018

CARIO, EGYPT—The BBC reports that archaeologists in Egypt have discovered a 4,400-year-old tomb near the Giza pyramids that contains rare wall paintings and is believed to belong to a high-ranking priestess named Hetpet. According to researchers from Egypt's Ministry of Antiquities, Hetpet was a preistess for Hathor, a godess associated with fertility, motherhood, and love, and is thought to have been closely connected to the royal family of the Old Kingdom's Fifth Dynasty, around 2400 B.C. To read more about powerful women in Egypt's Old Kingdom period, go to “The Queen of the Old Kingdom.”