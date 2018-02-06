search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Neanderthals May Have Used Fire to Make Tools

Tuesday, February 06, 2018

Neanderthal wooden toolTUSCANY, ITALY—Science Magazine reports that 58 nearly identical charred wood objects have been found at the site of Poggetti Vecchi, in an area where Neanderthal artifacts have been found in the past. The items are thought to be digging sticks, which are used by modern-day hunter-gatherers to uncover roots and tubers, and to hunt small, burrowing animals. They can also serve as weapons when needed. The artifacts are about three feet long, rounded on one end, and sharpened on the other, and have been dated to some 171,000 years ago, when Neanderthals lived in the region. The tips of the sticks had been charred, perhaps as a way to remove the bark from the various hard woods, including boxwood, oak, ash, and juniper. The pattern of char is similar on a number of the sticks, which suggests it was intentional. The char marks could also be the earliest-known use of fire by Neanderthals. Cut marks on the shafts of the sticks suggest they had been shaped with stone tools. Some 200 stone tools were also found at the site, along with the fossilized remains of the extinct straight-tusked elephant. For more, go to “A Traditional Neanderthal Home.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America