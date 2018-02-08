Iron-Age Souterrain Found in Scotland

Thursday, February 08, 2018

NESS, SCOTLAND—Construction work on the Isle of Lewis revealed a 2,000-year-old underground chamber, according to a BBC News report. The well-preserved chamber had been lined with stone, and had a flat stone roof. Such chambers are thought to have been used for storing food, so there may have been a roundhouse nearby that has not survived. The souterrain will probably be filled in and covered over to preserve it when the new home is built. This chamber is the sixth to be discovered in the area. To read about another recent discovery in Scotland, go to “A Dangerous Island.”