search
Archaeology Magazine

A publication of the Archaeological Institute of America

archaeology
subscribe
Special Introductory Offer!

Iron-Age Souterrain Found in Scotland

Thursday, February 08, 2018

NESS, SCOTLAND—Construction work on the Isle of Lewis revealed a 2,000-year-old underground chamber, according to a BBC News report. The well-preserved chamber had been lined with stone, and had a flat stone roof. Such chambers are thought to have been used for storing food, so there may have been a roundhouse nearby that has not survived. The souterrain will probably be filled in and covered over to preserve it when the new home is built. This chamber is the sixth to be discovered in the area. To read about another recent discovery in Scotland, go to “A Dangerous Island.”

Advertisement

IN THE CURRENT ISSUE


Features

Top 10 Discoveries of 2017

Where the Ice Age Caribou Ranged

Letter From Albania

From the Trenches

The Secrets of Sabotage

Off the Grid

A Monumental Find

The Pink Standard

Hot Property

Spotting the Sun

Bronze Beauty

Masked Man

Queen of the Old Kingdom

Underground Party

Assyrian Archivists

Unknown Elites

Front Row Seats

Irish Vikings

World Roundup

Canadian model airplane, ball games in Belize, Roman Tunisia, Arizona turquoise mines, and a Rwandan palace

Artifact

A dog that heals

Advertisement

Recent Issues


Advertisement

(c) 2018 Archaeology Magazine, a Publication of the Archaeological Institute of America